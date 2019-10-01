Did Halsey Break Up With Yungblud?

Halsey and Evan Peters sparked dating rumors over the weekend when they were spotted at Six Flags together, leading many fans to wonder when she and boyfriend Yungblud broke up.

Though the "Graveyard" singer has yet to address the speculation, sources told E! that she and the British rocker called it quits in early September and that it was Halsey's decision to end the one-year relationship.

"It was sort of abrupt and it was Halsey's decision to end the relationship. Halsey has been very busy with her work commitments and traveling a lot recently, and their relationship was getting rocky," the insider explained. "She's been very busy and focused on her career, which took more of a priority."

Soon after, she was photographed holding hands with the American Horror Story star. This sparked romance rumors immediately and they were fueled by Yunglud's alleged reaction to the news. "Somebody, take me to Disneyland!” he yelled on his Instagram Story during his Orlando concert, according to multiple outlets.

It's unclear what Halsey and Peters' relationship status is, but sources told E! the two are interested in seeing what happens. Plus, it's a well-known fact that pop star has been publicly crushing on the actor for years.

"A friend connected them and they had also been chatting over social media before deciding to hang out," the insider said. "It's still very new, but they are both interested in dating each other and hanging out."

In the meantime, we'll just wait for Halsey to confirm her new romance...