There may still be four months left in 2018, but MTV has already crowned its song of the year.

During the 35th annual Video Music Awards on Monday night (August 20), Post Malone's 21 Savage-assisted "Rockstar" nabbed the top honor, beating out a stacked roster of nominees: Bruno Mars' Cardi B collab "Finesse," Camila Cabello's Young Thug-featuring "Havana," Drake's "God's Plan," and Ed Sheeran's "Perfect" were also all up for this year's moon person.

"You go to bed and you dream about maybe winning, and then when you get up here, you don't remember what the hell to say," Malone, whose real name is Austin Post, said in his acceptance speech. "I just wanna say thank you to my family, thank you to my crew, everybody that was a part of the song. Thank you everybody for listening. Honestly in a hundred million years I would never expect to do this ever, so this is sick. Thank you so much, guys."

"Rockstar," released in September, marked Malone's first No. 1 single as a solo artist. See the full list of 2018 VMAs winners here.