2020 Grammys Performers Announced: Billie Eilish, Lizzo + More to Perform

The 2020 Grammy Awards have revealed the first set of performers for the big night.

Billie Eilish, Aerosmith, Lizzo, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are set to hit the stage.

Aerosmith, to be awarded the 2020 MusiCares Person of the Year award, will be performing a medley of their iconic hits. First-time nominees Eilish and Lizzo will be making their Grammy performance debuts while Stefani and Shelton will be performing a duet together.

The 17-year-old made Grammys history with her six nominations. The "Bad Guy" singer is nominated in all four of the major general categories: Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year for "Bad Guy" and Best New Artist, which makes her the youngest artist in history to be nominated in the "big four" categories. She is also nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album for When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? and Best Pop Solo Performance for "Bad Guy."

Lizzo is also nominated in the big four categories and has the most nominations this year with eight.

The night will be hosted by 15-time winner Alicia Keys. The show will be broadcasted live on CBS on January 26 at 8 PM ET.