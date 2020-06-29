The 2020 MTV VMAs are happening despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the exciting and unexpected news during a press conference Monday (June 29), telling viewers that summer’s buzziest awards show will officially be held in Brooklyn at Barclays Center on Sunday, August 30.

This year's VMAs, which will likely be one of the first Hollywood ceremonies to not be held virtually, will follow all safety guidelines, including "limited or no audience."

The news comes after MTV told Billboard they "were exploring with government officials, the medical community, and key stakeholders on how to safely hold the 2020 VMAs at Barclays Center" back in May, with a spokesperson adding, "The health of everyone involved remains our No. 1 priority. Additionally, we are working on several contingency plans to bring music's biggest night to audiences everywhere."

At the time, New York was the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic. However, the city will enter Phase III of its four-phase reopening plan on July 6.

Last year's VMAs featured performances from Miley Cyrus, Lizzo, Missy Elliott, J Balvin, Lil Nas X, Normani, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello. It also saw BTS, Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish and more take home a Moon Person. (Plus, who can forget when John Travolta almost gave Swift's award to her lookalike Jade Jolie?)