What Is 4B? U.S. Women Embrace South Korean Feminist Movement Post-Trump Election

Following the election of Donald Trump, women across the United States are joining the 4B movement started by women in South Korea.

The feminist movement is sweeping the U.S. due to Trump being elected for a second presidency despite the fact that he's been found liable for sexual abuse, according to CNN.

Women are also unhappy with men voting for Trump despite his support of abortion bans and more, which many say strips women of their bodily autonomy.

The movement sees women refusing to partake in any sort of intimate relationship with men.

4B has taken off on social media, with women sharing their negative experiences with men and their plans to join the movement in various ways.

What Is the 4B Movement on TikTok?

Many women have expressed their support for the 4B movement on TikTok, where they have found support in each other.

The movement originated in South Korea in the mid-to-late 2010s as a response to a wave of violence against women as well as rampant sexism and inequality in the country, per Al Jazeera.

"Initially, participants shared negative experiences in romantic relationships and discussed avoiding problematic partners, which later evolved into critiques of toxic masculinity," a South Korean feminist scholar told the outlet.

The movement also confronts South Korea's declining birth rate, with women refusing to have children with men after the "mapping [...] of 'fertile' women’s bodies akin to livestock management" by the South Korean government.

CNN reported that married women and women in relationships in the U.S. are contributing to the movement in their own ways, such as boycotting male-owned businesses and "refusing to do emotional labor for men."

Ashli Pollard told CNN that the movement is about "examin[ing] what a life looks like without centering men so deeply."

What Does 4B Stand For?

4B is shorthand for four Korean words that sum up the movement's goals.

Bihon, which means no heterosexual marriage; bichulsan, which means no childbirth; biyeonae, which means no dating; and bisekseu, which means no heterosexual sexual relationships encompass 4B.

Why Are American Women Joining 4B?

Now, single women in the U.S. are vowing to join the movement in an effort to make their voices heard amid the increased sexism and misogyny from Trump-supporting men.

"We have pandered and begged for men’s safety and done all the things that we were supposed to, and they still hate us," Pollard told CNN.

"So if you're going to hate us, then we're going to do what we want," she added.

Data following the election showed that Trump garnered 56.5 percent of the male vote, leading women to criticize men for supporting a candidate who had a hand in abortion bans (and more), per Al Jazeera.

Many women have also felt compelled to join the movement after an influx of hateful rhetoric from men online following the election, such as the statement "Your body, my choice," gone viral because of far-right political activist Nick Fuentes.

"Women are choosing themselves in droves," Pollard said.