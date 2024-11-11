‘Birth Control’ Searches Skyrocket Following Donald Trump’s Victory in 2024 Election

Following Donald Trump's victory in the 2024 presidential election, web searches for "birth control" have spiked in many states.

According to Google Trends, after the election was called for Trump many people immediately turned to the internet to search for information regarding birth control access and options.

The breakout search term was, "Is birth control going to be banned?"

Other popular search terms included, "Are they getting rid of birth control?" and "birth control under Trump."

A Step Ahead Chattanooga, a nonprofit that provides contraception to individuals living in Southeast Tennessee, Northwest Georgia and Northeast Alabama, announced on Instagram that birth control requests were up 287 percent following Trump's victory over Vice President Kamala Harris.

READ MORE: Celebs React to Donald Trump’s 2024 Presidential Win

According to WPTV, Winx Health — creators of an emergency contraceptive pill called Restart — shared that retailers have seen an enormous jump in requests for the drug.

"In the past 72 hours, since this election has been called, we have seen sales for Restart — our morning-after pill — jump 966 percent," Winx Health founder Cynthia Plotch told the outlet.

"One of the things that's most interesting here, I think, is that we're not seeing people buy single doses of this product. Women are buying the value pack. They're buying in bulk," she added.

In 2022, after Trump nominated three conservative justices, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 ruling that protected the right to have an abortion as constitutional.

As a consequence, several states severely limited, or outright banned, abortion. Since then, several pregnant women have died after being turned away from now-illegal life-saving medical care, and maternal mortality rates have risen in the U.S.