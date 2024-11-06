Donald Trump Wins 2024 Presidential Election

After millions of Americans cast their votes in the 2024 presidential election, Donald Trump is officially projected to be the winner as of 7AM ET, according to CNN.

The former president garnered 276 electoral votes to best Vice President Kamala Harris' 223 electoral votes after the election began on Tuesday, Nov. 5.

During his victory speech at Mar-a-Lago early Wednesday morning, Trump said: "I want to thank the American people for the extraordinary honor of being elected your 47th president and your 45th president. This will truly be the golden age of America.”

Trump is the second president to ever win a non-consecutive term. He will now be both the 45th and 47th president of the U.S.

Trump will return to office in 2025 after serving as U.S. president from 2016 to 2020, then losing his second run for president against Joe Biden in Nov. 2020.

His loss prompted the violent insurrection against the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

During his first presidency Trump was impeached twice. He is currently facing multiple indictments.

This story is developing...