Celebs React to Donald Trump’s 2024 Presidential Win

Following Donald Trump's shocking win in the 2024 presidential race, celebrities are reacting on social media to the news.

CNN projected the results at 7AM ET on Wednesday, Nov. 6.

Trump garnered 276 electoral votes to win against Vice President Kamala Harris' 223 electoral votes.

He is now both the 47th and 45th president of the United States despite being a convicted felon, being impeached twice, inciting the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection on the U.S. Capitol, currently facing multiple indictments and more.

Notably, he lost the 2020 election against Joe Biden after his handling of the COVID pandemic.

Now, he will return to office in 2025.

Celebrities expressed sadness and fear on social media after Trump's win and Harris' – who focused on women's rights and equality – loss.

Below, see what celebrities had to say.

Cardi B simply posted an Instagram Story captioned, "I hate y'all bad."

Actor Devon Sawa tweeted that he hopes to be proved wrong.

Barbara Corcoran shared a poignant, hopeful message.

Stephen King reminded his followers of the fragility of democracy.

"Lovely to look at, delightful to hold, but once you break it, then it's sold," he wrote.

Trump's estranged niece shared her apologies with the world.

Singer and TikTok personality Chrissy Chlapecka promised her fans and followers that her social media spheres will remain safe spaces.

"Now is the time to take care of each other," she tweeted.

Actress Christina Applegate implored her followers to "unfollow her if you voted against female rights" and "disability rights."

"What you did is unreal," she said.

In a previous tweet, she also revealed that her daughter was "sobbing" over the news.

"Why? Give me your reasons why????? My child is sobbing because her rights as a woman may be taken away," she tweeted.

Singer Ethel Cain posted a lengthy statement to Tumblr.

"If you voted for Trump, I hope that peace never finds you. Instead, I hope clarity strikes you someday like a clap of lightning and you have to live the rest of your life with the knowledge and guilt of what you've done and who you are as a person," she wrote.

Below, see more reactions to Trump's 2024 presidential win from celebrities: