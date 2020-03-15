‘7th Heaven’ Star Lorenzo Brino Dies in Car Crash

7th Heaven star Lorenzo Brino passed away in a car crash at 21-years-old.

The child actor lost control of his Toyota Camry and struck a pole on Monday (March 9) at 3 AM in San Bernadino County, TMZ reported. He was the only person in the vehicle and later pronounced dead.

Brino portrayed Sam Camden, one of the twins, in the 90's hit television show. Brino was a quadruplet and rotated in and out of the role with his brothers beginning as an infant in 1999 through 2007.

Janet Brino, the 21-year-old's aunt, shared her reaction to his passing on social media. "To my dear sweet nephew, your loss left a hole in my heart," she wrote. "God needed another Angel and he took you. Please watch over your mom and dad. You[r] sister Mimi, brothers, Antonio, Zachary and Nicholas ... You got a big job up there."

A friend of Brino's created a video tribute to his life. Watch the YouTube video, below.