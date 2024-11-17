Are You Part of the 25 Percent With Achoo Syndrome?

The sun does wonders for our bodies overall.

It's a natural mood stimulator because it gets that happy, feel-good hormonal chemical serotonin flowing, so to speak. Even when we're feeling fine, stepping outside into the sunlight lifts our moods even more.

Then there's the vitamin D that the sun helps create.

However, according to the Interesting Facts website, the sun causes autosomal dominant compelling helio-ophthalmic outbursts or Achoo syndrome in one in four people.

It is also lovingly called "sun sneezing" or the more technical nickname "photic sneeze reflex." If you sneeze each time you look at the sun, then you have Achoo syndrome.

It's not just about the sun, either. According to Interesting Facts, those inflicted by this annoying syndrome may sneeze when they come into contact with a sudden influx of light, such as moving somewhere very dark to very bright, or simply looking into very bright lights, such as the flash of a camera.

There's no cure or even treatment to help ease Achoo syndrome. According to the National Library of Medicine, the best bet is to wear sunglasses or wear a hat. Like so many things, the cause is most likely genetics. The child of a parent who experiences sun sneezing has a 50 percent chance of living with this annoying syndrome.

According to Interesting Facts, another theory involves a nervous system misfire. There's a nerve that connects the eyes and nose with the brain, and when seeing a bright light, the eyes contract, stimulating that nerve, and boom, you accidentally sneeze.

Those of us not affected by this photic reflex sneeze sneeze an average of four times each day. The average speed of a sneeze is 100 MPH, and 100,000 droplets leave the nose.

