‘The Voice’ Season 11 Champ Sundance Head Shot at His Texas Ranch: REPORT

The Voice winner Sundance Head was shot on Nov. 15 (Friday) at his Texas Ranch.

The country singer was reportedly shot in "his naval area" and is "stable," following the horrifying incident, per The Post.

"It missed all vital organs. It was not self-inflicted. We don’t know if it was an accident with his gun or if it was another hunter nearby,” Newman said," Head's agent Troy Newman told the outlet.

He continued, "The bullet is lodged in some fatty tissue, and the only way it could have happened is if it traveled through something else."

The Voice season 11 winner was able to call 911, and then he was "life-flighted" to a nearby hospital.

“We thought he was going to go in for immediate surgery,” Newman said, but as now of surgery isn't necessary.

"It sounds like they’re gonna leave it in there," he continued, referring to the bullet, adding: "His wife is on the way to the hospital now to get a little more information from the doctors. We’re not sure if he is awake."

His wife, Misty, shared an update on the singer's Facebook page.

"Praise Jesus! Bullet missed all vital organs," she wrote Friday evening, noting that she was on her way to the hospital.

In addition to his winning run on The Voice, Head was also a semi-finalist on Season 6 of American Idol.