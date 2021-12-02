Did Adam Levine Get a Face Tattoo?

Adam Levine was spotted with a face tattoo on Instagram, but is it real? Here's what the musician had to say about the rose tattoo on his face and whether or not it's real ink...

Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine was recently spotted on his wife Behati Prinsloo Levine's Instagram story rocking a huge rose tattoo on the side of his face, according to Entertainment Tonight.

The tattoo design? A black rose on his left temple, approximately two or three inches long.

The photo, which only appeared for a short time on the Instagram Story, showed Levine holding a bottle of his recently released tequila, Calirosa, while looking at the camera from the back seat of the car. (The couple are co-founders of the tequila, which is a pink-tinted tequila aged in red wine barrels, according to People.)

Here's the photo of Adam Levine's face tattoo:

Behati Prinsloo Levine Instagram

Although Levine has way too many real tattoos to even count, it turns out the new face tattoo isn't real — it's temporary!

The singer took to his Instagram Story to clear the air.

"This message is for my mother. I do not have a tattoo on my face," Levine said. "Those that know me know that I am too vain, I'm too f---ing vain to get a tattoo on my face. I'll tattoo the rest of this but no, the face has got to stay the same."

It seems the post on his wife's Instagram's Story was just a promo for their tequila, Calirosa, which they joke is their third child.

The couple share two daughters together: 5-year-old Dusty and 3-year-old Gio.

