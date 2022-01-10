Flyaway To Las Vegas To See Adele
Rumor has it ... Adele will be celebrating a late Valentine's Day with the perfect high note on the Las Vegas Strip. Adele takes the stage at Caesars Palace, on February 19th, 2022.
We will fly you and a friend to Sin City, give you tickets to the show, put you up in a swanky hotel, even hand you 500 bucks in spending cash courtesy of Columbia Records. Start your year off right!
What You Can Win
- Roundtrip airfare for two (2)
- Two (2) Nights Hotel Stay
- Two (2) tickets to see Adele
- $500 in Cash
How to Play
So, how do you get in on this getaway? Just get social with us. Following the links below earns you entries into this promotion. The more you like, share, follow, and subscribe, the more entries you get.
*This is a multi-market promotion. Winner must be 21 years old. Promotion ends January 30, 2022.
Why Does Everyone Love Adele?
If there's one fact that can be basically agreed upon, it's that Adele is universally considered a treasure. The singer is one of the few sure things in the music industry, raking in awards, breaking all kinds of records and establishing herself in a class all her own ever since the release of her debut single, "Hometown Glory," back in 2008.
Below, we've rounded up all the reasons the iconic Adele is so universally adored, from her undeniable voice and talent to her unrivaled sense of humor and unique place in the pantheon of 21st century celebs.