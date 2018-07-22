Lauren Alaina is tying the knot!

On Saturday (July 21), the American Idol singer announced via Instagram that she and her longtime sweetheart, Alex Hopkins, were engaged to be married. "Being yours forever has a nice “RING” to it," the 23-year-old star captioned a celebratory image of her planting a kiss on her husband-to-be while showing off her halo-style sparkler. "#HoppilyEverHopkins @_alex_hopkins WE ARE ENGAGED. EEEK."

The Georgia native's fiancé also shared the news on social media with the same snapshot, writing, "Ladies and gentleman, may I present to you for the first time, the future Mrs. Lauren Hopkins."

Hopkins and the country-pop artist, who was the runner-up on the tenth season of the singing competition series, have been dating each other since October 2012. He later celebrated their anniversary as a couple with an adorable throwback shot of their teen days when he asked Alaina to be his girlfriend.

"July 5th, 2012 this nervous 17 year old boy would have done anything to make that pretty girl sitting next to him smile," he wrote. "He never could have imagined that on October 14th he would somehow work up the courage to ask her to be his girlfriend, and for whatever reason she would say yes. 4 years later she still makes me nervous, and I still do absolutely anything to see her smile. Happy anniversary @laurenalaina. This is just the beginning. I love you! #ThisWasOurFirstSelfie.”