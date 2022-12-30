Andrew Tate Reportedly Detained During Human Trafficking Raid, Supposedly Doxxed Himself Amid Greta Thunberg Feud

Controversial online influencer Andrew Tate, who has openly referred to himself as a "misogynist," has reportedly been detained in Romania as part of a human trafficking and rape investigation.

Tate and his brother, Tristan, are accused of holding two young women against their will at Tate's villa and forcing the women to participate in pornographic demonstrations that were documented and shared on social media, according to the New York Post.

Tate's lawyer told CNN that both the influencer and his brother were being detained by authorities in Bucharest for 24 hours, but that they had not been arrested as previous reports suggested.

The lawyer shared that the brothers are expected to have a court hearing on Friday (Dec. 30). However, he did not discuss any of the allegations against his clients.

Prior to his detainment, Tate started a feud with climate activist Greta Thunberg on Twitter. In a tweet, he claimed to have 33 cars and told the 19-year-old he planned to send her a list of the vehicles' "respective enormous emissions."

In a tweet, Thunberg clapped back at Tate, writing, "Yes, please do enlighten me. Email me at smalld---energy@getalife.com."

WARNING: Tweet below contains graphic language.

attachment-Screenshot 2022-12-30 at 00-02-30 Greta Thunberg on Twitter loading...

In a follow-up response, Tate posted a video on Twitter of him ranting about Thunberg.

In the clip, he asked someone off-camera to bring him pizza and “make sure that these boxes are not recycled." The pizza boxes were from Jerry’s Pizza, a Romanian pizza chain.

As a result, many online believe the video may have led Romanian authorities to Tate's location. However, this remains unconfirmed as of publishing.

After finding out about Tate's detainment, Thunberg tweeted, "This is what happens when you don’t recycle your pizza boxes."

Tate, a former kickboxer, is known for his viral online rants about money, male dominance and his sexist views about women.

Prior to his detainment in Romania, Tate had been banned from every social media platform until Elon Musk recently reinstated his Twitter account.

Despite the controversy surrounding Tate, he had managed to rack up 11.6 billion views on TikTok before he was banned from the app.