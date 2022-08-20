Who Is Andrew Tate? And Why Is Everyone Talking About Him?

Why is the name "Andrew Tate" trending on social media?

Real name Emory Andrew Tate, is a former professional kickboxer turned social media influencer who now runs an online course on “modern wealth creation” at his self-created “Hustlers University.”

Why was Andrew Tate banned from Facebook, Instagram and Twitter?

The 35-year-old was recently banned from Facebook and Instagram (where he had 4.7 million followers). According to BBC, the Meta ban was because he violated "its policies on dangerous organizations." This seemingly referenced his notorious misogynistic comments about women that were quite violent and cruel.

In 2017, he was previously banned on Twitter for stating that women should "bear responsibility" for being sexually assaulted. However, Twitter reinstated his account and verified his profile this past year.

As Metro reported, he tweeted at the time of the ban, “Sexual harassment is disgusting and inexcusable. However, a man looking at you or whistling at you or asking your name isn’t harassment.”

He later continued, “Women have been exchanging sex for opportunity for a very long time. Some did this. Weren’t abused. […] If you put yourself in a position to be raped, you must bare some responsibility.”

Why was Andrew Tate banned from Big Brother?

In 2016, he appeared on Big Brother before he was removed from the competition after a video surfaced of him seemingly assaulting a woman. Tate claimed that the video was edited and it didn't show the full clip.

Is Andrew Tate on TikTok?

Despite not having a TikTok account, TikTokers have claimed that an onslaught of videos featuring Tate has appeared on their "For You" page. The clips come from various interviews, podcasts and social media posts from him.

According to Insider, in some of the clips he stated that men are far more superior to women, and that females are "incapable of fighting," among other countless violent and cruel comments towards the opposite sex.

What is Andrew Tate's Net Worth?

"I was broke for a long time. I made my first million when I was say 27 and then I had a 100 million by the time I was 31,32 and then I became a trillionaire quite recently," Tate alleged in an interview.

His unsubstantiated claim is false as according to Forbes, Elon Musk is the world's wealthiest person with $269 billion. There are no current trillionaires on earth.

Was Andrew Tate accused of sexual assault?

Insider reported that in a since-deleted video, Tate said that "40 percent of the reason" he moved to Romania was because of their relaxed sexual assault laws. However, on April 11, his home was raided in a human-trafficking investigation. Officials shared that there is an investigation into claims that a woman was being held against her will on Tate's property and are also looking into "crimes of human trafficking and rape." He has not been arrested or charged at this time.