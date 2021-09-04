Angelina Jolie Feared for Her Family’s Safety While Married to Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie revealed that she feared for her and her children's safety during her marriage to Brad Pitt.

In a new interview with The Guardian, the Marvel star spoke about the fear she has for her children's rights amid her custody battle against her ex-husband.

"I’m still in my own legal situation,” she said. "I can’t speak about that."

When asked directly if she feared for her children's safety while married to Pitt, she responded, "Yes, for my family. My whole family."

She later added, "I’m not the kind of person who makes decisions like the decisions I had to make lightly. It took a lot for me to be in a position where I felt I had to separate from the father of my children."

Jolie expressed her disbelief that the U.S. is the only country not to fully ratify the Declaration of the Rights of the Child. This impacted her custody case as their son Maddox was "denied a voice in court." Jolie previously filed a court document accusing Pitt of previouslyassaulting Maddox on a flight.

According to OK Magazine, on Aug. 31 Pitt filed a petition to contest a previous decision that disqualified Judge John W. Ouderkirk from presiding over their custody case. Originally, Ouderkirk granted Pitt joint custody of their children (the couple share Maddox, 20; Pax, 17; Zahara, 16; Shiloh, 15; and twins Knox and Vivienne, both 13.)

Ouderkirk was later disqualified after a California appeals judge ruled that he did not disclose his previous business relationships with Pitt's legal team. The judge also married the couple back in 2014.