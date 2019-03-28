Spring is ready to bloom with lots of new pop, hip-hop and R&B by way of April 2019 album releases.

Following the release of American Teen and Suncity, Khalid is back with his latest record, Free Spirit, while Lizzo is set to bring her signature sass (and flute skills!) with her debut album, Cuz I Love You.

Meanwhile, Korean superstars BTS haven't lost their momentum: the group are set to release their next album, Map of the Soul: Persona, right before they embark on their epic international stadium tour.

Plus, Sara Bareilles releases her fifth effort, Amidst the Chaos, while Anderson. Paak gears up to drop his new project, Ventura, before going on tour this summer.

Find out who else is releasing new music in April, below.