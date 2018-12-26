Ariana Grande FaceTimes With Estranged Father on Christmas

Grande last mentioned her father in her hit song, "Thank U, Next." "One day I'll walk down the aisle/ holding hands with my mama / I'll be thanking my dad / 'cause she grew from the drama," Grande sings on the track.

"It took me so long to be okay with it. The thing that got me there was embracing the fact that that I am made up of half my dad, and a lot of my traits come from him. So much of me comes from my father, and for so long, I didn't like that about myself. I had to accept that it's okay not to get along with somebody and still love them," she said at the time.