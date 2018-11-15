Vogue magazine's "73 Questions" video series has become one of the Internet's favorite things over the past few years. Hollywood's biggest names have invited the Vogue cameras into their homes for the franchise, including Selena Gomez, Sarah Jessica Parker, Chrissy Teigen, and many more.

One star who hasn't answered the iconic fashion brand's questions? Ariana Grande. Until now. Sort of.

Comedian and impersonator Julia Finkelstein rectified this with a new hilarious parody. Donning a long high-ponytail, oversized sweatshirt, and thigh-high boots, Finkelstein's Ariana impression is spot-on. The comedian doesn't just nail the speaking voice, she has Grande's facial expressions and quirky personality down, too.

When the off-camera voice asks "Ariana's" favorite color? "Cloud," the comedian responds.

When asked what her favorite holiday is, the faux Ariana responds "Halloween, but I love Christmas music!" Finkelstein clearly did her research. As the steady cam follows her through a large home, we found ourselves wondering if Ariana herself would've answered some of these questions similarly.

She even references Ariana's "Oh my God," slip moment while performing "thank u, next" on Ellen last week.

The only potential slip-up is when she answers "Britney," after being asked "Britney Spears or Christina Aguilera?" It's well-known by Ariana fans that she idolized Aguilera growing up, even recreating Xtina videos on her old childhood YouTube channel.

This isn't Finkelstein's first time impersonating the 'thank u, next" singer. A quick glance through her YouTube channel reveals she frequently puts on the Ariana persona in her comedy videos, along with a few other celebrities and original characters.

Now we're hoping the real Ariana does a Vogue "73 Questions" video someday, just so we can compare the answers.