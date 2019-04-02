Fans Think Ariana Grande Sings About Being Bisexual on New Single ‘Monopoly’

In case you missed it, Ariana Grande and her BFF Victoria Monét just dropped their new single “Monopoly."

Just like everything else the singer touches, the track is a certified bop and has already hit #1 on US iTunes. Within minutes the song started trending online, however, one lyric, in particular, has caught everyone's attention and has prompted fans to wonder whether this was Grande's way of coming out as bisexual.

In the song, she sings: "I like women and men (Yeah)/ Work so f--kin' much, need a twinny, twin, twin (Hey)/ You'd be straight for life if I gave you my PIN (Yeah)/ Even though we gave up that 90% for the win, go"

Naturally, everyone immediately assumed this was the pop star's way of opening up about her sexuality and coming out as queer—and let's just say fan are positively HERE FOR IT.

Monét, who revealed she likes men and women in 2018, gave fans more reason to believe Grande confirmed she's bisexual when she replied to an Instagram comment, writing, "she said what she said."

Check out Ariana Grande's newest music video with Victoria Monét below: