Ariana Grande Claps Back at Fans Who Claim She’s ‘Not a Singer Anymore’

It's been nearly three years since the release of Ariana Grande's last album, 2020's Positions, and fans are missing the pop star. Just don't assume she's left her pop music roots behind, though.

"Why aren't you a singer anymore?" Grande wrote in a new TikTok, mimicking the fans who have been wondering where she's been.

"Is literally on set filming two musical movies all day every day," she continued via text, adding she was "mid getting ready" and hiding "Galinda's hair" before launching into a flawless impromptu version of "Over the Rainbow."

Grande is currently immersed in her Wicked role as the so-called Good Witch Galinda — originally played by Kristin Chenoweth on Broadway — which influenced her song choice.

"Wanted to sing you a little something but don’t want to sing anything that is not 'Ozian' at the moment :) keeping to my little bubble for now … done with lots of love," Grande explained in the caption.

Watch the TikTok, below:

In the TikTok comments, fans were both surprised and delighted by Grande's return to the app, which she rarely posts on outside of promoting her beauty label, r.e.m. beauty. She also recently used TikTok to promote her appearance on RuPaul's Drag Race.

"Ariana what are you doing here," one fan joked, referencing the Nicki Minaj quote from an Instagram Live that has become a meme.

"She said in case y’all forgot I’m classically trained," another fan commented.

"Her voice has matured [so much] and I love it," someone else shared.

"U DONT GET HOW MUCH WE NEEDED THIS LOVE U [SO MUCH] MOTHER," another fan wrote, illustrating just how much Arianators have missed Grande's more authentic online presence.

Grande's role as Galinda in the upcoming two-part film adaptation of the iconic 2003 stage musical was announced in November 2021.

The films are being directed by Jon M. Chu and also star Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, a role originated on stage by Idina Menzel. Other stars include Jonathan Bailey, Jeff Goldblum, Michelle Yeoh and Greatest Showman standout Keala Settle.

Reportedly, Wicked: Part One is set for release Dec. 25, 2024.