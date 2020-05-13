Ariana Grande Reveals She Has an Unreleased Collab With Doja Cat

Ariana Grande revealed that she worked on an unreleased collaboration with viral sensation Doja Cat.

In an interview with Apple Beats 1 which aired on Wednesday (May 13), Grande, who spoke highly of the "Say So" singer, revealed details about a song they recorded together at the end of last year.

"I remember when I first wrote it and sent it to her, she was in the shower and she was like, 'B---h, I love this. I'm in the shower.' And I was like, 'Shower. You can call me back,'" Grande explained, laughing.

After Grande sent Doja the idea for the track, Doja wanted to finish it right then and there.

"I was like, 'Okay, there's no rush. I'm not putting out a project anytime soon, whatever,'" Grande said she told her collaborator. "And I think it was the next morning or something, she called me back and she was twerking to it, and her hair was falling off. She twerked so hard that her wig fully flew off."

By the next morning, Doja had her entire verse done and the track was nearly finished.

"I was like, 'First of all, you ate,'" Grande recalled. "She was like, 'How many bars can I take? Because this is mad inspiring and I want to just go.' And I was like, 'Take as many bars as you want. Do it. If you're inspired to say stuff, let's go.' And so she just goes off on it, and it's so much fun, and I love it. It's my favorite so far."

Grande also shared that Doja's personality and musicality are what she loves most about the rapper-singer who recently scored her first No. 1 hit with her "Say So" remix featuring Nicki Minaj.

"I'm obsessed with [Doja] ... She's just such a breath of fresh air," Grande shared. "I think she's brilliant and so talented. And she produces—and she does everything herself. I love that. It's fantastic."

For now though, fans must wait for the two artists' sure-to-be epic collaboration to drop... whenever that may be.