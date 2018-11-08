Ricky Alvarez isn't the only one of Ariana Grande's exes who has offered his thoughts on the pop star's chart-topping new single, "thank u, next." Unfortunately for Nathan Sykes,The Wanted member who dated Grande back in 2013, he apparently didn't warrant a namedrop on the track—but that doesn't mean he's upset. If anything, he's relieved!

TMZ caught up with the musician at LAX on Wednesday (November 7), where Sykes revealed that while he hadn't heard the track "yet," he did hear that it's "amazing."

"That's fantastic ... I heard it's good," Sykes told TMZ, adding that it was also "good" he wasn't included in the lyrics because they dated five years ago and they're very different people now.

"I don't tell anyone what they can learn from me," Sykes quipped when asked what his "thank u, next" lyric could have been. As for what he learned from Grande?

"It was a long time ago so I suppose you just grow as a person," he mused, adding that they were "very, very young" when they dated.

TMZ also wondered if, now that the Sweetener singer is single, he would try for Round 2, but it looks like both Ariana Grande and Nathan Sykes have thankfully moved on.

"No, no," he answered, laughing.