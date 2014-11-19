Ariana Grande has an incredibly sweet and empowering message for her fans, and it's especially important considering the natural insecurities that can strike at any age. In a behind-the-scenes video from her InStyle shoot, she says that once she stopped focusing so much on her outward appearance and criticizing the way she looked, she started to grow more as a person, and she really urges her fans to follow along a similar path.

"Focusing less and less on the physical is such a healthy thing," Ariana explains. "Having insecurities about what you look like is something that everybody deals with, but it’s not the most important thing."

Ariana goes on to express the importance of not only helping other people, but of showing yourself the same kindness you would show others, saying, "You really have to be nice to yourself. People aren’t nice to themselves anymore. I feel like you have to be so extra nice to your heart and your mind these days."

She finishes the super sweet video by reminding fans that their insecurities don't dictate their worth as people: "There are so many people telling you that you’re not good enough, but you are good enough. You’re more than good enough."

That's a message we can get behind! Check out the video she shot with InStyle above!