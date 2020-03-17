Ariana Grande's obsessed fan has been arrested after showing up at her Los Angeles home with a love note.

According to TMZ, a man in his 20's was taken into custody on Saturday (March 14) after he bypassed the Thank U, Next hitmaker home's surrounding security measures and made it to her front door. The intruder then knocked on her door repeatedly until the property manager who answered the door told him Grande wasn't home.

The man was arrested near the house after cops were called in and reportedly spat on one of the officers. Sources also told the outlet police authorities "found a love note to Ariana which included directions to her house" after a search was conducted.

It's unclear how he got around the singer's security, but the man was booked for misdemeanor trespassing and felony battery for allegedly spitting.

The incident marks the second celebrity-related intruder arrest to happen this weekend. Jennifer Lawrence and husband Cooke Maroney also reportedly restrained a home invader on Sunday (March 15) after a man broke into the actress' Los Angeles home at 9:15 PM. TMZ reports the man was a big fan of Lawrence and wanted to meet her.