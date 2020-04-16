Ariana Grande was able to live out her Disney fantasy by covering "I Won't Say I'm In Love" from "the best movie," Disney's 1997 animated musical Hercules.

The 26-year-old pop star was one of the featured performers on ABC's The Disney Family Singalong special on Thursday (April 16). Grande belted out the classic tune—sung by Megara and the Muses—from the animated film, something that she has been dreaming of for years.

The musician recorded the video from home while quarantining during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and was able to record a number of stunning vocal sections that were overlaid to create a Greek choir of Grandes.

But this wasn't Grande's first time singing the love song: she and her brother, Frankie, performed a playful duet of the song on Instagram back in 2014.

As you can see, Grande is a huge fan of Hercules, which you can stream now on Disney+ — sign up here!

"The muses from Hercules are my favorite people ever I wish they followed me around and narrated my life in song in harmony," Grande tweeted in 2013, while she shared in another tweet that she "wanted to be one of [the muses] when I was a little girl and still do."

The "7 Rings" singer's mother, Joan Grande, revealed that her daughter has been singing the soundtrack to the movie since she was 4-years-old.

Meanwhile, the voice actor behind Megara, Susan Egan, tweeted that she would love to see Grande play the role of Megara in a live-action version of the beloved classic. "Couldn’t be more perfect! @ArianaGrande is the greatest thing since the pocket in pita," she tweeted, to whim Grande simply responded, "omg."

Grande previously performed "Zero To Hero" from the movie at the 2015 Disney Parks Unforgettable Christmas Celebration. Her cover also appeared on the We Love Disney album.

Aside from being a massive fan of Disney films, Grande and her family are frequent Disneyland visitors.