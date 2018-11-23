Ariana Grande Shares Loving Message For Mac Miller on Thanksgiving

Ariana Grande had Mac Miller on her mind this Thanksgiving.

The "Thank U, Next" singer posted a photo of herself and the rapper, who died in September of an accidental overdose, spending the holiday together in 2017. She added a sweet, but subtle message for the 26-year-old musician.

"You're v missed," Grande wrote.

The photo, taken using Snapchat, was originally posted on the 25-year-old's Facebook account. She captioned the image, "a pie."

Grande has shared several throwback images and videos of herself and Miller in the wake of his death. One day after his passing she shared a photo she took of herself standing over the "Self Care" rapper, who's looking up at her from a grassy spot. Days later she shared a video of Miller telling a story while the pair were out to dinner together.

"i adored you from the day i met you when I was nineteen and I always will. i can't believe you aren't here anymore. i really can't wrap my head around it. we talked about this. so many times. i'm so mad. i'm so sad i don't know what to do. you were my dearest friend for so long. above anything else. i'm so sorry i couldn't fix or take your pain away. i really wanted to. the kindest, sweetest soul with demons he never deserved. i hope you're okay now. rest," she wrote.

The Los Angeles County Coroner found that Miller died from a combination of fentanyl, cocaine and alcohol.