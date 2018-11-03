Ariana Grande Just Announced the Breakup Album We’ve Been Waiting For

Ariana Grande's most recent album Sweetener was highly influenced by her whirlwind romance with Pete Davidson, even naming a song after him. Now that they broke off their engagement, Grande's already planning the next album, with the title throwing some serious shade.

It's clear a lot has changed since making Sweetener, so now Grande is in the studio creating the breakup album we've been dreaming of. On Saturday morning (Nov. 3), Grande announced on Twitter that her next album will be titled Thank U, Next, with the title track coming out soon. ""Issa song and an album .... you'll get the song first," revealed the 25-year-old pop star. She also shared that instead of having an intro like in her previous albums, the LP will "jump straight in" with the title track.

She didn't share details of when it's coming out, but divulged that the song will be the "exact opposite" of "Knew Better" off her 2016 album Dangerous Woman. In "Knew Better", Grande sings about wanting her love interest to love her forever, so we can definitely expect her to assert how better off she is without Davidson.

But Grande does promise that the song and album will be devoid of shade, focusing on her own self-growth instead. One of the singer's tweets about the album reads: "no drags.... no shade..... jus love, gratitude, acceptance, honesty, forgiveness ... and growth."

As Grande said in her own tweet (in third person), "How she handles pain...that sh-t's amazin'."