Ariana Grande Apparently Has a Quarantine Bae

Welcome to PopCrush's Daily Break! Here's a breakdown of today's hottest pop culture and lifestyle stories as heard on PopCrush Nights, airing across the country. Check out Mason Disick spilling tea on Instagram Live, Ariana Grande's quarantine bae and more below!

Ariana Grande Has a Quarantine Bae

Remember a few weeks ago when a photo of Ari kissing some random dude at a bar at 1 AM emerged, and we couldn't figure out who the mystery man was? Well, now we know! His name is Dalton Gomez and he's a high-end real estate agent who handles multi-million dollar listings for LA's A-list buyers. And yes, the two have been quarantined together the past few days. (via TMZ)

Mason Disick Joins Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's son, Mason, has joined Instagram, where he went live and spilled some tea concerning Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's relationship. Not too long after, his account was deleted. Kourtney subsequently went live on her personal account to explain that she and Scott felt that 10 years old is too young for Mason to be on social media. (via Cosmo)

Divorce Rates Are Sky-High Amid Quarantine

The coronavirus quarantine is taking a toll on some folks' relationships. Divorce rates have rapidly increased since the coronavirus outbreak, likely due to couples staying home to self-isolate. If you think about it, a lot of couple are involuntarily spending more quality time together, which can cause tension in some households. Another huge factor apparently contributing to increased divorce rates is plummeting stocks, as well as the recent loss of jobs. (via Page Six)

Happy Women's History Month, Victoria Woodhull!

Victoria Woodhull was the first woman to be nominated and campaign for the U.S. presidency in 1872, and her running mate was black abolitionist leader Frederick Douglass. She was also an activist for women's rights and labor reforms, as well as an advocate of "free love," the freedom to marry, divorce and bear children without social restriction or government interference. Woodhull and her sister were also the first two female stockbrokers on Wall Street. (via Scholastics)

Kids Across the Globe Are Making Rainbows for Their Windows

If you see a random handmade rainbow in someone's window, there's a reason: Hundreds of schools are encouraging their students to put up paintings of rainbows in their windows at home. Being without friends and peers during the coronavirus shutdown is a huge adjustment for kids. The goal of the rainbow project is to bring families together and make people smile if they see a rainbow in a window. Not only is it showing that we are all in this together, but it also sends a message to the elderly to say, "We are thinking of you." (via BBC News)