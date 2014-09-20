Ariana Grande + Nicki Minaj Perform ‘Bang Bang’ at iHeartRadio Music Festival [VIDEO]

Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj lit up the stage on the first night of the 2014 iHeartRadio Music Festival where they performed their new hit, 'Bang Bang,' but without Jessie J.

Both performers were one of many headlining acts that flew in to Las Vegas for the two-day music event at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

The duet on 'Bang Bang' was a part of Minaj's set, and as the opening beat to the song exploded in the arena, the crowd is seen going wild when Grande makes her appearance wearing her signature cat ears.

Both Minaj and Grande joined Jessie J at the MTV Video Music Awards for their only live performance of the song as a trio. The song, which was co-produced by hit maker Max Martin, will be featured on Jessie's new album titled 'Sweet Talker.'

'Bang Bang' has proven to be a nice hit for the trio, as it's gone as high as the fourth spot on the Billboard Hot 100.

Click on the video above to check out Ariana and Nicki's electrifying performance of 'Bang Bang.'