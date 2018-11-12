Last week we said Ariana Grande's "thank u, next" isn't just a song, it's a movement, and Ari herself keeps demonstrating this best.

Upon seeing a fan tweet that "thank u, next" will likely debut at No. 1 on this week's Billboard Hot 100 chart, Ariana got reflective on Twitter about her past year. "What an interesting, challenging, painful and yet beautiful and exciting chapter of life," the singer wrote to her 58.7 million followers.

"When it rains it pours but I'm embracing all of it. I'm excited for whatever else the universe has in store for me," she continued. "She's growing n she's grateful."

Ari telling the universe "thank u, next" is a whole MOOD.

Ariana's essentially saying "whether it's good or bad, bring it on!" and we are HERE for this mindset. The hitmaker continued tweeting, thanking friends and main musical collaborators singer-songwriter Victoria Monét, singer-songwriter Tayla Parx, and songwriter-producer Tommy Brown, for helping turn the "sourest of lemons into the sweetest pink a-- lemonade ever."

Ariana also tweeted appreciation for her loyal fans.

"I honestly wouldn't have been able to continue at all or process any of it as well without u as my motivation. So thank u for holding my hand thru it all," she gushed.

If "thank u, next" is any indication of the vibe of her new album of the same name, this next musical chapter could be Ariana's most personal to date. The song and its success (it is now officially Ariana's first No. 1 debut on the Billboard Hot 100) proves that Ariana is connecting with listeners on a more intimate level, and it's paying off.