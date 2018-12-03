Traces of Pete Davidson are slowly disappearing from Ariana Grande's life, particularly by way of replacement ink.

A tattoo Grande got over the summer to commemorate Davidson's father, a firefighter who died during the September 11 attack, has been replaced with a tribute to the Sweetener singer's late ex, Mac Miller.

While watching her first behind-the-scenes video for "thank u, next," eagle-eyed fans noticed that Grande had replaced a tattoo on her foot—the number "8414," Davidson's father's badge number—with a tribute to Miller.

The new tattoo reads "Myron," which is the name of Miller's dog.

Ariana Grande via Vevo Ariana Grande via Vevo loading...

During the revealing moment, which comes around the 2:30 mark, Grande bends over and shows off her foot while practicing her version of the "Bend and Snap" from Legally Blonde, one of the early 2000s films referenced in her record-smashing new music video.

"Look at my Myron, guys," she says, motioning to the fresh ink. "How cool, right?"

Meanwhile, the tribute to Davidson's dad isn't the only tattoo Grande has switched up since her October split from the Saturday Night Live comedian.

A finger tattoo that used to read "Pete" has since been changed into the form of a heart.