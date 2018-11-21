Ariana Grande and Mom Joan Slam Piers Morgan for Criticizing Little Mix Nude Photo

Another day, another tone-deaf, desperate hot take from Piers Morgan, the fading 53-year-old British morning show personality with a penchant for picking on 20-year-old celebrity women for, like, existing as women.

After Morgan shared his burning thoughts on U.K. girl group Little Mix's body positive nude photo shoot—a creative statement meant to highlight the brutal sexist criticism and bullying Jesy Nelson, Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall have experienced as young women in the spotlight—Ariana Grande's mom, Joan, piped up on Twitter, criticizing Morgan for speaking negatively about the girls.

Morgan hit back, writing, "I'd just prefer they use their talent to sell records rather than their nudity. As your own daughter does...!"

Then, the Sweetener singer stepped in: "I use my talent AND my sexuality all the time because i choose to. women can be sexual AND talented. naked and dignified. it’s OUR choice. & we will keep fighting til people understand. i say this w all due respect but thank u, next," Grande wrote to Morgan.

"keep fighting the fight divas @LittleMix your sisters have your back," she added, telling Morgan she looks forward "to the day you realize there are other ways to go about making yourself relevant than to criticize young, beautiful, successful women for everything they do. i think that’ll be a beautiful thing for you and your career or what’s left of it."

Thirsty for more attention, Morgan, creepily referring to Grande as "young lady" (ew), replied, "My career's doing just fine thanks. For the record, I criticise/praise everyone - male, female, gender-fluid. Indeed, I've written columns praising AND criticising you, and you deserved both ... women can do what they like - but if they/you use nudity to sell records to impressionable young female fans, I'll continue to call them/you out on it."

When Grande then called him out on a similar nude photo he participated in, Morgan asked her if she uses it as her screensaver, to which she shot back, "nah and it ain’t ur girls’ either i can promise u that." He then asked her if she wanted to appear on Good Morning Britain on Monday to settle their feud "mano-to-womano." (Grande didn't appear to acknowledge the invitation.)

Joan, however, was proud of her daughter for standing up for both herself and Little Mix. She gushed after Grande and Morgan's Twitter tit-for-tat, "Damn... I was so caught up in my own little twitterverse that I missed my genius daughter @ArianaGrande actually handling the situation... hahaha I am a proud mother who raised a magnificent, beautiful, talented FEMINIST daughter!! Ariana ... yay!"

