Ariana Grande Shades ‘Ponytail TikTok Girls’ Who Try to Impersonate Her



Ariana Grande seemingly shaded fans who try to impersonate her.

The “7 Rings” singer shared a screenshot of Jordan Firstman's impression of people who use ideas from other creators and artists to create memes on her Instagram Story last week.

"OMG (sic) can this also double as your impression of the ponytail tik tok girls who think doing the Cat Valentine voice and wearing winged eyeliner and a sweatshirt is doing a good impression of me...cause this really how it feels,” Grande wrote alongside the screenshot.

"‘Degrading it's entire value...’ I screamed,” the 26-year-old added.

Grande previously reached out to viral impersonator Paige Niemann. She creates TikToks dressed and made up as Grande, her former Victorious character Cat Valentine and other cosplays. Her content has attracted just under 6 million followers on the platform.

Grande reacted to Niemann’s account in November. The singer replied to a fan who posted a video of Niemann’s on Twitter. "I just wonder whyyyy the cat voice / dialogue," she replied. "I am sure she is the sweetest sweet sweetheart forreal !! but it’s definitely bizarre seeing people blend the two worlds lmao."

See the Instagram Story, below.