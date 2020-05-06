Ariana Grande and Mom Joan Get Permanent Restraining Order Against Love Letter Stalker

Ariana Grande and her mother Joan Grande have been issued a permanent restraining order against an alleged stalker.

The “7 Rings” singer and her mother are now under a permanent restraining order against Fidel Henriquez, TMZ first reported on Tuesday (May 5).

The new order follows Henriquez's attempt to meet Ariana two months ago.

Henriquez was arrested on Joan's Los Angeles property on March 4 after sneaking onto the property behind a delivery truck. He knocked on the door and asked to see the 26-year-old pop star, according to The Daily Mail. Ariana's property manager answered the door, and authorities were called shortly after.

Police discovered that he had a love note for Ariana and directions to her house in his possession. Henriquez was arrested for misdemeanor trespassing and felony battery for reportedly spitting on an arresting officer's face.

After the incident, Ariana and Joan were placed under a temporary restraining order against him. The new permanent restraining order will last through May 5, 2025.

Henriquez cannot come within 100 yards of Ariana, Joan, Joan's residence or her vehicles. Henriquez can not contact Joan or Ariana in any fashion and can not harass, intimidate or threaten them in any way.