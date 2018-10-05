Ariana Grande *Already* Teases Brand New Music: Listen

Ariana Grande surprised fans by releasing a snippet of a new song on Twitter with the cryptic caption, "tell me how good it feels to be needed."

The pop singer, who released her album Sweetener on Aug. 17, hinted she is already back in the studio by tweeting 45 seconds of a previously-unreleased song.

"Tell me how good it feels to be needed," Grande tweeted Thursday. The phrase is a line from the song's lyrics, but it was unclear whether that is intended to be the song's title.

Grande previously hinted she was back at work recording with a tweet Monday that read, "music is the best medicine," and a since-deleted tweet that said, "can't wait for you guys to start being weird little ag5 detectives."

The singer's fans previously referred to her third album as "AG3" prior to its release and Sweetener was referred to as "AG4" before its title was made public.

Grande's management team shared a statement last month saying the singer was taking time off following the death of her ex-boyfriend, rapper Mac Miller.

By Ben Hooper, UPI.com

Copyright © 2018 United Press International, Inc. All Rights Reserved