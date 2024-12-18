Why Ariana Grande Won’t Be Touring Anytime Soon

Ever since the release of Ariana Grande's seventh studio album Eternal Sunshine in March 2024, fans have been eagerly anticipating a tour.

After all, Grande toured her first, second, third, fourth and fifth albums until a combination of the COVID-19 pandemic and Wicked filming impeded her from touring her sixth record Positions.

Her last tour was the Sweetener Tour in 2019, which featured songs from both Sweetener and Thank U, Next.

Then last week, rumors began swirling online about a potential tour in 2025, which had fans getting their hopes up.

But it looks like fans are going to have to wait a little bit longer to see the pop star on stage again.

"There are no plans for a tour next year, but Ariana remains deeply appreciative of her fans and all the continued love, support and excitement," her label posted on social media, squashing the rumor.

"I feel so grateful to the acting, and I think my fans know that music and being on stage will always be a part of my life, but I don’t see it coming anytime soon," Grande told Variety.

"I think the next few years, hopefully we’ll be exploring different forms of art, and I think acting is feeling like home right now," she explained.

Grande is still very much focused on the world of Wicked with Wicked: For Good premiering in 2025.

"I am appreciative for [my fans’] understanding," she added.

"I’m so grateful for the ways in which we’ve grown together over this whole journey with Wicked," she said.

But not to worry, because the singer-actress confirmed that "music will always be a part of [her] life."

"I’ll perform at my mother’s house," she joked.

However, fans can look forward to a potential Oscars performance from Grande and her Wicked co-star Cynthia Erivo.

"I’ll sing together absolutely anywhere anytime, especially in celebration of Wicked, and I love her, that’s my sister. Say the word and we’ll be there," she said, per The Hollywood Reporter.