Ariana Grande Says She Had ‘Wild Dizzy Spells’ After the Manchester Bombing

Ariana Grande is getting candid about last year's terrorist attack during her concert in Manchester, which took the lives of 22 people.

“When I got home from tour, I had really wild dizzy spells, this feeling like I couldn’t breathe,” she revealed to ELLE Magazine during her recent cover interview. “I would be in a good mood, fine and happy, and they would hit me out of nowhere. I’ve always had anxiety, but it had never been physical before. There were a couple of months straight where I felt so upside down.”

That feeling is what fueled the marketing campaign behind her upcoming album Sweetener, in which everything is flipped upside down. Though the full record is the result of her processing the trauma, one song in particular addresses her anxiety.

“It’s all the voices in my head talking to one another,” she says of "Get Well Soon," which was co-written by Pharrell Williams.

“You hear about these things. You see it on the news, you tweet a hashtag. It’s happened before, and it’ll happen again,” she says. “It makes you sad, you think about it for a little, and then people move on. But experiencing something like that firsthand, you think of everything different.”

For her, that new mindset is to love more fiercely, which she clearly has done in her relationship with Saturday Night Live star, Pete Davidson, whom she got engaged to after a few weeks of dating.