Bam Margera’s Wife Files for Legal Separation, Custody of Their Son

Bam Margera's wife, Nicole "Nikki" Boyd Margera, has filed for legal separation and custody of their 5-year-old son Phoenix, according to People.

The couple married in October of 2013. Boyd cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for filling for separation, claiming that they initially separated in September of 2021. Additionally, she filed for legal and physical custody of their son Phoenix, with supervised visitation rights for Margera, as long as he's in the Los Angeles county area.

"Nikki Margera felt compelled to file for legal separation from her husband, Bam Margera, due to his continuing drug and alcohol abuse, erratic behavior, and due to his failure to provide support for her and their son," a statement from Boyd's attorney, David Glass, reads. "Nikki has put everything she has into trying to get Bam to stay sober, and to trying to preserve her family."

Margera has been struggling with addiction on and off for many years. In June 2022, the former Jackass star went missing from a rehab facility in Florida, but returned voluntarily shortly after. TMZ reported that Boyd had broken up with him, which is what caused him to exit the facility.

A few weeks later, Margera left rehab again, and Boyd was pleading with him to return and continue getting help with his sobriety. He was found by police at a nearby hotel, and his parents showed up with a crisis intervention team who convinced him to check himself into a new rehab center. He agreed, as he was told that "he needed to get treatment" before he could see his son again.

"What I said was, 'I haven't seen my son in 200 days. If he's not on that airplane, I'm gonna jump off a building,'" Margera told Steve-O on his Wild Ride! podcast. "They're like, 'Put your hands behind your back.' I'm like, 'For what?' They're like, 'You're gonna kill yourself.' … I'm just saying I miss my kid."

If you or someone you know is struggling with drug and/or alcohol dependence, help is available through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website. To speak to someone on the phone, dial 1-800-622-HELP (1-800-622-4357) or send a text message to 1-800-487-4889.