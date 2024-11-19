Warnings For Current, Future Customers After Spirit Airlines Files Chapter 11

Well, when the merger with JetBlue didn't work, we knew it was just a matter of time. It's been over a decade since a major airliner filed for bankruptcy, and now Spirit Airlines has done just that.

I remember flying them once, and when I asked the flight attendant how to get internet, he laughed and said, "This must be your first time flying with us."

Spirit is known as a budget airline similar to Southwest; however, according to NPR, the company hasn't posted a profit since 2019—even before the COVID-19 pandemic.

WHAT THIS MEANS FOR CUSTOMERS

According to Spirit Airlines, everything is still being honored, so if you're flying Spirit to grandma's house for the holidays, it's ready for you, including that bag of peanuts.

Wait, does Spirit even serve snacks?

Anyway, not only can all current ticket holders keep their reservations, but you can also book future flights and even use loyalty points if you're a frequent flyer of those big, bright yellow planes.

However, this comes with warnings.

WHAT THIS MEANS FOR REFUNDS

According to the Motley Fool Money website, Spirit Airlines will likely have to cancel or reschedule flights during this process.

Luckily, at least Thanksgiving flights should be okay, but we're talking flight travel, so anything is possible. This all said, according to Motley Fool Money, even with the Department of Transportation's new guidelines that say you're entitled to a refund if an airline cancels your flight, it could get complicated with Spirit since bankruptcy law could impact your refund.

