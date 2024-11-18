Bride Seats Groom’s Grandma at Back of Wedding Due to Old Woman’s ‘Off-Putting’ Cough

A bride on Reddit is struggling with how to approach her fiancé about his grandmother's distracting cough and how it might impact their wedding day.

"Grandma-in-law has this absolutely disgusting cough, and does not try to cover it, nor try to hold anything back even if it’s a special moment. When my fiancé and I got engaged she coughed the phlegmy-est cough, pretty much directly into my eyeballs, as we were announcing the news," the bride began.

As the wedding date approaches, she is determined to not let his grandma's cough spoil her day, even though she feels like a "bad person."

"I want to sit her at the back of the ceremony and far away from us during the reception because it’s genuinely so off-putting. I also want to keep her away from my brand new nephew who’s at higher risk of issues from infections," the bride explained.

The woman noted the grandmother has a bad "nasal drip" that causes the cough, and that she does "feel bad she has to live with it."

"She’s also not always been that kind to me and I don’t want to be reminded of nasal drip every five minutes," she concluded.

Users in the comments urged the woman to let her fiancé handle the situation delicately.

"This has to come from your fiancé, not you. The family could take offense having it come from you, so i would have a discussion with your fiancé and on how to approach this," one person wrote.

"Have hubby take grandma aside privately and explain that for the wedding HE really hopes she can quiet her cough. He can suggest she take a non-drowsy antihistamine daily for a few days prior, and any tickle in her throat should be muffled and any cough should be covered under her elbow to soften the sound. HE can demonstrate exactly what HE wishes grandma to do for this event. If grandma asks him if you told him to talk to her, he says no of course not, I just hope to have no loud distractions during my ceremony," another commented.

"Get her some Flonase to dry up the drip and hope for the best?" someone else suggested.