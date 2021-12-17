Welcome to PopCrush's Daily Break! Here's a breakdown of today's hottest pop culture and lifestyle stories as heard on PopCrush Nights, airing across the country. Check out Ben Affleck's apology tour, Hilary Duff's new spinoff show and more, below.

Ben Affleck Trying to Clear Up Foot-in-Mouth Jennifer Garner Comments

In a recent viral interview, Ben Affleck discussed his marriage to his ex-wife Jennifer Garner and how unhappy he was at the time. He even went as far as to say that he would still likely be drinking to this day if they had stayed married. Social media didn't take well to those comments, as it seemed like he was blaming Garner — who took him to rehab numerous times — for his alcoholism. In light of the backlash, Affleck spoke to Jimmy Kimmel to clear some things up. Watch below:

Megan Thee Stallion Inspired Many Students to Re-enroll in College

Megan Thee Stallion recently graduated from Texas Southern University, inspiring countless students to pursue their own degrees. Dr. Monica Rasmus, program director for Texas Southern University's Health Administration program, told TMZ that ever since the rapper announced her venture to get her degree, many students who had once dropped out of the school have re-enrolled. (via TMZ)

Nick Cannon Explains Why He Didn't Let His Son Undergo Chemotherapy

Nick Cannon explained that when he was diagnosed with Lupus back in 2012, he had to undergo chemotherapy. Because he was familiar with the process and the pain, he didn't want to have his baby son, Zen, suffer through the same process. (via E! Online)

Watch the Trailer for How I Met Your Father:

The Hilary Duff-starring trailer for How I Met Your Father, the spinoff for How I Met Your Mother, is finally out! Watch below:

Is Tom Holland Taking a Break From Acting?

Tom Holland says that he is ready to start a family. While speaking to People about his future, the actor said that he might take a break from acting and focus on settling down and starting a family very soon. (via Just Jared)