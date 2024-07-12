Humorous Way Ben & Jerry Memorialize Discontinued Ice Cream Flavors

If there's one thing we know about the kings of ice cream it's that their sense of humor just adds to their ranking as America's favorite ice cream. They're also known for their pop culture temporary flavors. But what about those favorites that simply disappear without warning?

Do you have a favorite that you just can't find anymore? There's a good chance it's been discontinued if you can't even order it online.

I miss Brownie Batter.

But don't worry, if you truly want to have a proper goodbye to your favorite flavor you can do just that at the Ben & Jerry's Flavor Graveyard in Vermont.

It's not surprising that Ben & Jerry founders Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield expanded their hilarious sense of humor to those discontinued flavors. With headstones complete with birth and death dates as well as creative tributes engraved on them, they turned those crazy, unique, creative flavors into a tourist attraction.

Most were just unsuccessful relatively speaking but it doesn't mean they don't deserve some farewell love, not abandonment. Other flavors were always meant to be temporary. I've attached a video tour at the end.

There are more than 40 flavors in the flavor graveyard according to the Quirky Travel Guy website however not every flavor has been given a headstone, at least not yet. And get this, according to the Quirky Travel Guy, every once in a while a flavor may rise from the dead.

In 2022, Ben & Jerry’s resurrected Dublin Mudslide after a 15-year hiatus and removed it from the flavor graveyard. The flavor originally existed from 2005 to 2007.

Click here on the Ben & Jerry's website if you want to see all the dearly de-pinted flavors

We receive several thousand requests each year from our fans begging us to rein-cone-ate their favorite fallen flavor and who knows, one of them may rise from the graveyard once again!

I personally would love to see Brownie Batter reincarnated as well as Festivus and Wavy Gravy.

Here's a video tour for your.

