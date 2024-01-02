Top 10 Hangover Songs

2

From: 'Frampton's Camel' (1973)

They say you write best when you write from experience, and Peter Frampton proves it with this hangover song, written while he was dealing with the after-effects of a big night out. As the story goes, the next morning Frampton was able to remember the chords he thought of while drunk, but couldn't come up with an idea for the lyrics. That is, until his bandmates suggested he just write about what he was dealing with that very moment: "Well, woke up this morning with a wine glass in my hand / Whose wine? What wine? Where the hell did I dine?"