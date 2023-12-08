Biggest Songs on TikTok in 2023 Revealed

It's no secret TikTok has become a major hub for sharing and discovering new music.

According to the video-sharing app's annual end-of-year report, 2023 saw the resurgence of some older songs as well as the emergence of exciting new artists on TikTok. Some of the songs that went viral on TikTok in 2023 became culture-defining moments.

In 2023, global music releases reigned supreme on TikTok, as did female artists, collaborations and the hip-hop genre as a whole, with Cardi B and Ice Spice on the list of the top 10 musicians who took over our FYPs in the U.S. this year.

Check out more stats and data about the year in music on TikTok, below:

What Was the Biggest Song on TikTok Globally in 2023?

The biggest song of the year globally was K-pop group FIFTY FIFTY's 2023 single "Cupid," specifically the sped-up "Twin" (i.e. English) version.

To date, the sped-up version of "Cupid" has been used in more than 6.2 million videos on the video-sharing app, soundtracking everything from food videos to OOTD (outfit of the day) clips.

Watch FIFTY FIFTY's "Cupid" Music Video:

Women Artists Dominated TikTok in 2023

Women took over TikTok in 2023, with six out of the 10 most popular songs in the U.S. being from female artists.

Artists such as Justine Skye, FIFTY FIFTY, Ice Spice and Pinkpantheress dominated the top five, while French singer-songwriter Jain scored a TikTok hit with her song "Makeba" and Taylor Swift went viral with her 2019 song "Cruel Summer."

Watch Jain's "Makeba" Music Video:

Most Popular Songs on TikTok (U.S.) in 2023:

Below, these were the most popular songs in TikTok in the U.S. this past year.

"Collide (more sped up)," Justine Skye "Cupid – Twin Ver – Sped Up Version," FIFTY FIFTY "Her Way (Sped Up)," PARTYNEXTDOOR "Favorite Song - Sped Up," Toosii "Boy's a Liar Pt. 2," PinkPantheress & Ice Spice "Bounce When She Walk," OHBOYPRINCE "Peaches & Eggplants (feat. 21 Savage)," Young Nudy "In Ha Mood," Ice Spice "Makeba," Jain "Cruel Summer," Taylor Swift