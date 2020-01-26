Billie Eilish Sparkles During Debut 2020 Grammys Performance

Billie Eilish can now add "performed at the Grammys" to her long list of incredible accomplishments.

Her first Grammy Awards win — her album When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? won Best Pop Vocal Album earlier tonight — was followed by a dazzling performance of her haunting hit. "When The Party's Over."

Eilish hit the stage for her debut in a sparkly white suit, showcasing her angelic vocals with her brother, and favorite collaborator, Finneas on piano.

Not only was she nominated for six awards at the 2020 Grammy Awards, but she also happens to be the youngest person nominated tonight, too. (Yeah, no big deal...)

It's clear that the party is far from over for her. Watch, below.