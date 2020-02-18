Billie Eilish Admits the Internet Was ‘Ruining Her Life’ Following Her Grammy Success

Billie Eilish revealed she stopped reading Instagram comments because it was "ruining" her life.

The "Bad Guy" hitmaker sat down for a new interview with BBC Breakfast, where she opened up about the negative aspects of social media and why she had to step away from it. Eilish admitted that after her Grammys sweep and the release of the new James Bond theme song, "No Time To Die," the online trolling has been worse than ever.

"I stopped reading comments fully 'cause it was ruining my life once again," the singer explained. "It's weird, the cooler the things you get to do are, the more people hate you. It's crazy."

Eilish continued, "The internet is a bunch of trolls and the problem is a lot of it is really funny. I think that's the issue. That's why nobody stops because it's funny. It's like say anything to make somebody laugh. Growing up, I'd say things that I thought people would laugh at and then later I would realize that wasn't cool to say."

The 18-year-old pop star went on to say that she knows she should have stopped reading the negative comments a long time ago but that she didn't because social media was her way to stay in touch with fans.

"It's worse. It's way worse than it's ever been right now," Eilish said. "I mean it's insane that I've even been reading comments up until this point. I should have stopped long ago. The problem is I've always wanted to stay in touch with the fans and keep talking to them and people have ruined that for me and for them."

"I still try to like fan posts," she added. "If I see fans anywhere I just want to talk to them and be around them because they're people. They're me. They're like friends of mine... but the internet is ruining my life so I turned it off."

You can watch part of Billie Eilish's BBC interview, below: