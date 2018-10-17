BoA Set to Release New Album ‘Woman’ Later This Month

South Korean singer BoA will return with a new album this month.

The Korea Herald confirmed the 31-year-old K-pop star will release her ninth studio album, Woman, and a single of the same name Oct. 24.

"The veteran singer is getting prepared to return with her LP on Oct. 24," BoA's agency, S.M. Entertainment, said. "A day after the release of the 10-track album via local digital music platforms, the LP will be released in CD format."

"Woman" is described as a dance pop song that highlights BoA's powerful vocals. S.M. Entertainment said on Twitter that BoA wrote the song herself.

"BoA is coming back with her new full album 'WOMAN'! The album contains 10 tracks including the title track 'Woman,' which the lyrics are written by herself! Please stay tuned," the post reads.

BoA last released the EP One Shot, Two Shot in February. She is known for the singles "Hurricane Venus," "Call My Name" and "Fly."

By Annie Martin, UPI.com

