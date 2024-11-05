Bride Goes Viral After Awkward Performance of Spicy Sabrina Carpenter Song in Front of Family

A bride has gone viral on TikTok after awkwardly performing Sabrina Carpenter's spicy Short 'n Sweet song "Juno" at her wedding reception.

"My thoughts while performing 'Juno' for my husband in front of everyone [at] our reception," the bride captioned the TikTok video.

Throughout the video, she added captions to express what she was thinking during her awkwardly adorable performance.

"Does he realize what song this is?" she began as the bride version of herself in the video "awkwardly hopped" toward her husband.

"Rated PG positions only in front of the parents," she quipped after singing a line in the song about trying out "freaky positions."

Her husband good-naturedly sat through the performance with a big smile on his face, while the best man also hyped up the bride from the sidelines.

In a longer caption, she explained why she chose the song.

"Safe to say we kept it rated [PG] that night. Heard the song 2 days before our wedding, loved it so much, scrapped my planned performance and decided to sing & dance Juno instead," she said.

Viewers were perplexed by the decision to sing the sexy song in front of all of the wedding guests.

"I could NEVER say 'I like the way you fit God bless your dads genetics' in front of his DAD," one person exclaimed in the comments section.

"This would keep me up at night," another person commented.

"My whole body was tense the entire time watching this," someone else said.

"But why… did you pick this song, girly??? In front of the fam????" another viewer wondered, adding a nervous emoji.

"You're so brave," someone else said.

Meanwhile, the bride remained an unbothered queen, even posting more content from the wedding, including a video of their unconventional first dance to Taylor Swift's "So High School."

Plus, the groom had his moment to shine too, when he serenaded the bride with "Lover" by Swift.